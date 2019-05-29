Financial investors cut net short position in Euronext wheat

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) -

* Non-commercial market participants again reduced their net short position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to May 24, data published by Euronext showed.

* Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, cut their net short position to 20,348 contracts from 29,964 a week earlier, the data showed.

* Commercial participants also reduced their net long position, to 20,302 contracts from 27,829 a week earlier.

* Commercials accounted for 70.2% of the open interest, while non-commercial categories represented 20.7% of open interest.

* The report covered 90.9% of open interest in wheat derivatives, stable compared with the prior week.

* To access Euronext's position data for commodity trading, which also covers rapeseed, rapeseed meal and maize futures: here (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)