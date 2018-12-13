EU lawmakers back two-year extension of euro bank lending rate

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - European lawmakers on Thursday approved a two-year extension of a discredited interest rate benchmark in a bid to avert a crunch that would affect trillions of euros’ worth of contracts. The EONIA benchmark is based on the rate European banks charge for lending to each other overnight, and is published by an industry organisation, the European Money Market Institute (EMMI).

But banks have shied away from this form of lending following the financial crisis and a series of manipulation scandals involving other benchmark rates such as Libor and the EMMI’s Euribor rates on longer-term loans.

With the data underpinning EONIA dwindling, the rate has become less reliable and will not comply with new EU rules coming into force in January 2020. But its successor, called ESTER and developed by the European Central Bank, will not be published until October, giving the industry too little time to adjust.

To permit a smoother transition, lawmakers in the economic affairs committee of the European Parliament approved a text that would allow the use of EONIA until the end of 2021.

“An existing benchmark designated as critical (..) that does not meet the requirements to obtain authorisation (..) by 1 January 2020 may, if its discontinuation would affect financial stability, be used until 31 December 2021,” the approved text said.

To become law, the amendment to EU rules needs to be confirmed by the European Council of EU member governments before EU elections in May.

“I trust this position will be maintained in negotiations with Council and that the file is concluded before the elections,” said Caroline Nagtegaal, the lawmaker who proposed the amendment. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Kevin Liffey)