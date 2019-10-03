EU watchdog consults on extending market abuse rules to tax schemes

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog has launched a public consultation into whether market abuse rule changes are needed to cover spot foreign exchange contracts and tackle illegitimate tax schemes.

“Ensuring the market abuse framework matches market developments and thus remains effective in detecting and preventing abusive behaviour is paramount to safeguarding investors’ interests and essential to ensure safe and orderly markets,” said Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority.