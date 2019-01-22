Market News
Smaller EU states push to block plan to strengthen finance supervisors

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Smaller European Union states led by Luxembourg pushed on Tuesday to block a plan to strengthen the bloc’s financial regulators ahead of Brexit.

The plan is meant to avoid a situation under which, after Britain leaves the EU, national regulators can offer sweeteners to London-based financial firms.

At a meeting of EU finance ministers, large EU states including France, Germany, Italy and Spain insisted on agreeing the reform before European elections in May. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)

