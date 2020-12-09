EU agrees "quick fix" in securities to aid recovery from COVID

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed on “quick fix” changes to securities rules to help the economy recover from COVID-19, the bloc’s financial services chief said on Wednesday.
“The changes remove requirements that were overly burdensome, without reducing the overall protection of retail investors, and will increase our global competitiveness on commodity derivatives markets,” Mairead McGuinness said in a statement.
Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Edmund Blair
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.