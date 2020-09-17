EU sets out new attempt to deepen capital market - document

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose easing listing rules for small companies and create a widely available record of share prices to help deepen the bloc’s capital market, a document showed on Thursday.

The EU executive will commit to 16 “actions” in total to complete a Capital Markets Union or CMU over the next two years and help the bloc’s economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the document seen by Reuters showed.

“The Commission will start work on the actions announced in this action plan by launching public consultations on the legal framework for European long-term investment funds and non-bank insolvency shortly,” the document said. “The CMU cannot be built in a single stroke.” (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)