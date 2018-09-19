EU says McDonald's did not get illegal state aid from Luxembourg

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - McDonald’s did not receive selective tax treatment from Luxembourg, EU state aid regulators said on Wednesday, saying the mismatch between U.S. and Luxembourg tax laws resulted in the U.S. fast food chain not paying any taxes on some profits.

The ruling by the European Commission came after a three-year long investigation into McDonald’s tax deal with Luxembourg, part of its crackdown against illegal sweetheart deals between EU governments and multinationals.

“The Commission has found that the non-taxation of certain McDonald’s profits in Luxembourg did not lead to illegal state aid, as it is in line with national tax laws and the Luxembourg-United States Double Taxation Treaty,” the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)