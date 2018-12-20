NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros, Sky offer EU concessions

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures , Warner Bros and Sky have offered to end anti-competitive movie licensing deals in a bid to end an antitrust investigation, regulators said on Thursday.

The offer from the Hollywood studios was similar to the one proposed by Paramount two years ago which was later accepted by the European Commission after feedback from rivals and customers.

Disney last month also proposed to end such restrictions. The EU competition enforcer is now seeking feedback from third parties. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)