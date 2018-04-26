FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - EU lawmakers and member states on Thursday struck a deal that will allow countries to force online streaming services including Netflix and Amazon’s video service to help fund the production of European films and TV shows.

The new rules are part of an overhaul of the European Union’s broadcasting rules and include a quota of 30 percent for European works on video-on-demand platforms, the European Parliament said.

Video-sharing platforms like Google’s YouTube and Facebook will also have to take measures against content “inciting violence, hatred and terrorism.” (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

