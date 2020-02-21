Spanish hotel Melia hit with 6.7 mln euro EU antitrust fine

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators fined Spanish hotel group Melia 6.7 million euros ($7.2 million) on Friday for discriminating against customers based on their country of residence, the latest sanction against practices preventing customers from shopping for the lowest deals in the bloc.

The penalty, reduced by 30% in exchange for Melia admitting wrongdoing, followed a three-year investigation into 15 companies suspected of restricting online sales of electronics, video games and hotel rooms.

“Melia prevented tour operators from freely offering hotel accommodation everywhere in Europe. As a result, consumers had access to different offers and different prices based on their nationality,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The European Commission also closed proceedings against four tour operators which had contracts with Melia. When it opened the 2017 investigation, it said the companies involved were Kuoni, REWE and Thomas Cook.