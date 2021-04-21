Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
World News

Germany's Merkel greets EU climate law

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after voting for COVID-19 regulations following a debate about the Infection Protection Act in the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed on Wednesday a European Union deal on a landmark climate change law that puts tougher greenhouse gas emissions targets at the centre of EU policymaking.

“Yesterday evening we managed to get a result - many thanks also to the European Parliament,” Merkel said at an event on the future of Europe organised by the EPP, the main centre-right grouping in the EU parliament.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up