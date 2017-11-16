FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU moves to recognise equivalence of US, Swiss stock exchanges before MIFID 2
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Business
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 10:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU moves to recognise equivalence of US, Swiss stock exchanges before MIFID 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission has adopted decisions to grant equivalence status to trading venues in the United States and Switzerland, a move that, if confirmed, would solve one of the major concerns for investors before new MIFID II markets rules apply in January.

Documents submitted to EU states for their approval, and seen by Reuters, say the Commission recognised the equivalence of 23 stock exchanges in the United States, including the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, and of two Swiss trading venues.

EU states will have to back the decision by Nov. 22. A Commission’s senior official told Reuters the EU had reached an informal deal with the U.S. regulator on this and the final agreement was “almost certain.”

The EU’s revamped Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID), known as MIFID II, comes into force in January. Without an equivalence decision, EU investors in U.S. equities would not be able to access more liquid American stock exchanges. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Huw Jones; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.