FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bankruptcy News
October 29, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU draft plan on money laundering urges ECB review of recent bank scandals

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - European Union states are discussing an action plan to counter money laundering at banks that would involve clearer powers for supervisors and a review of a series of recent high-profile cases, a draft document seen by Reuters showed.

The paper which is subject to changes until its adoption in early December, mandates the European Central Bank and the European Commission to conduct a review of alleged money laundering cases at EU banks by mid-2019 with the view of “possible additional actions” to strengthen the EU legal framework.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.