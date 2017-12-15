EU agrees stricter bitcoin rules against money laundering, terrorist financing

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Union agreed stricter rules to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing on bitcoin platforms on Friday.

“The Panama Papers and the recent terrorist attacks have shown that we urgently need better Anti-Money Laundering rules,” Europe’s Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said.

“Today’s agreement will bring more transparency to improve the prevention of money laundering and to cut off terrorist financing.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; editing by Foo Yun Chee)