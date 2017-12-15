FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
The Wire
Venezuela
Pictures of the Year
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
European Union
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 15, 2017 / 4:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU agrees stricter bitcoin rules against money laundering, terrorist financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Union agreed stricter rules to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing on bitcoin platforms on Friday.

“The Panama Papers and the recent terrorist attacks have shown that we urgently need better Anti-Money Laundering rules,” Europe’s Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said.

“Today’s agreement will bring more transparency to improve the prevention of money laundering and to cut off terrorist financing.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.