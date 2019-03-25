Nike fines $14 mln for blocking cross-border sales of soccer merchandise

BRUSSELS, March 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators fined U.S. sportswear maker Nike 12.5 million euros ($14.14 million) on Monday for restricting cross-border sales of merchandising products of five European football clubs and the a football federation.

The European Commission said Nike’s illegal practices occurred between 2004 to 2017 and related to licensed merchandise for FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus, Inter Milan, AS Roma and the French Football Federation.

The sanction came following a two-year investigation triggered by a sector inquiry into e-commerce and bans by some retailers on cross-border sales of some products.