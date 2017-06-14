FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
EU to investigate Nike, Sanrio, Universal Studios over licensing practices
June 14, 2017 / 9:51 AM / 2 months ago

EU to investigate Nike, Sanrio, Universal Studios over licensing practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened an investigation on Wednesday into U.S. footwear maker Nike , Comcast's Universal Studios and Hello Kitty owner Sanrio to see if the companies are illegally blocking online sales in the bloc.

The European Commission said the probe will focus on the three companies' licensing and distribution practices related to their merchandise. The new cases follow an inquiry into e-commerce practices by thousands of companies in Europe. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

