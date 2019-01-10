Regulatory News - Americas
Dutch govt says it will cooperate with EU probe into Nike tax status

AMSTERDAM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Thursday it will cooperate with an investigation by the EU Commission into Nike Inc.’s tax arrangements in the Netherlands.

“To be clear: this does not mean that the commission has already reached a verdict, but merely that they have doubts whether or not there was state aid,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“Of course, we fully support the work of the commission... We will collaborate with the Commission in their investigation,” it said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)

