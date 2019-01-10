EU opens investigation into Dutch tax treatment of Nike

BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday that it had opened an in-depth investigation into the tax treatment of Nike Inc in the Netherlands, saying this may have given the U.S. sportswear maker an illegal and unfair advantage.

The Commission said in a statement that Dutch authorities had issued five tax rulings from 2006 to 2015, two of which are still in force, endorsing a method to calculate the royalty to two Nike entities based in the Netherlands.

The EU executive, which oversees competition policy in the 28-member European Union, said that at this stage it was concerned that the royalty payments endorsed by the rulings might not reflect economic reality. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio)