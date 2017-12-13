EU pensions have insufficient assets to cover liabilities - Watchdog

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - European Union pension providers on the whole do not have enough assets to cover their liabilities, the European Union’s insurance and pension watchdog said on Wednesday. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) published aggregated results of this year’s stress test of 195 institutions that provide pensions.

The results showed shortfalls of between 349 billion euros ($411 billion) and 702 billion euros, levels that could harm the real economy, EIOPA said. ($1 = 0.8499 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Arno Schuetze)