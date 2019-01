HELSINKI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The EU Chemicals Agency ECHA on Friday proposed a ban on deliberately adding microplastics to products such as cosmetics, detergents and agricultural fertilisers in the EU by 2020 to combat pollution.

The ECHA’s proposal to the European Commission would exclude some products such as medicine and paints, the agency said. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Alison Williams)