EU Commission not concerned with Poland's spending plans

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Poland’ economy is doing well and there are no major risks to its fiscal sustainability, the European Commission said on Wednesday, after Poland’s ruling party announced plans to strongly boost spending ahead of elections this year.

The nationalist PiS ruling party pledged last Saturday to increase public spending by up to $10 billion a year, raising child subsidies, state pensions and transport infrastructure ahead of this year’s parliamentary election.

Asked if the Commission was worried by such a rise in spending, Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis noted Poland’s economy was growing fast.

“In Poland we see that economic conditions remain favourable. There is robust economic growth... we saw 5.1 percent growth last year, we expect solid growth of 3.5 percent this year,” Dombrovskis told a news conference.

“Public finances are gradually improving, the fiscal deficit is estimated to have narrowed down to 0.9 percent of GDP last year, we also see improvements in tax collection, so in the short term we see no major risks to fiscal sustainability,” he said.

He said that in the longer term, the Commission saw risks related to spending on pensions, as the ruling party reversed a previous pension reform and lowered the pension age. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Clare Roth)