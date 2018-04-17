FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Poland says will respect EU top court ruling on logging in ancient forest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 17 (Reuters) - Poland will respect a ruling by the European Union’s top court on Tuesday that found it had violated EU law with increased logging in its ancient Bialowieza forest, the Environment Ministry said.

“We are waiting for details of the court’s official ruling. As declared earlier, Poland will observe the court’s judgment,” a spokesman said.

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice said the logging endangered many species of birds and insects in the ecologically important forest.

Editing by Robin Pomeroy

