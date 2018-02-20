FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Basic Materials
February 20, 2018 / 8:53 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

EU court adviser backs Commission in forest dispute with Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s decisions to increase logging operations in the primeval forest of Bialowieza breaks EU law, an advisor to the EU’s top court said on Tuesday.

“Those decisions are necessarily liable to result in a deterioration of the breeding sites of the protected species,” the court’s advocate general Yves Bot said.

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Bialowieza, which straddles the border with Belarus, is one of Europe’s last primeval forests and home to its largest herd of European bison as well as unique birds and insects. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.