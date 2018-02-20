EU court adviser backs Commission in forest dispute with Poland

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s decisions to increase logging operations in the primeval forest of Bialowieza breaks EU law, an advisor to the EU’s top court said on Tuesday.

“Those decisions are necessarily liable to result in a deterioration of the breeding sites of the protected species,” the court’s advocate general Yves Bot said.

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Bialowieza, which straddles the border with Belarus, is one of Europe’s last primeval forests and home to its largest herd of European bison as well as unique birds and insects. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)