FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 17, 2018 / 8:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Top EU court says Poland broke law with forest logging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, April 17 (Reuters) - The European Union’s highest court ruled on Tuesday that Poland broke EU environmental law with large-scale logging in the Bialowieza forest, an ecologically important World Heritage site which is home to the rare European bison.

In a blow to Poland’s ruling nationalist party, which has also been accused by the EU of weakening the rule of law, Judge Marek Safjan of the European Court of Justice said the logging in the ancient forest endangered many species of birds and insects. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.