Top EU court says Poland broke law with forest logging

LUXEMBOURG, April 17 (Reuters) - The European Union’s highest court ruled on Tuesday that Poland broke EU environmental law with large-scale logging in the Bialowieza forest, an ecologically important World Heritage site which is home to the rare European bison.

In a blow to Poland’s ruling nationalist party, which has also been accused by the EU of weakening the rule of law, Judge Marek Safjan of the European Court of Justice said the logging in the ancient forest endangered many species of birds and insects. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Robin Pomeroy)