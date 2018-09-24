EU exec asks top EU court to temporarily suspend Poland's new Supreme Court law

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission asked the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Monday to suspend the application of Poland’s new law on the Supreme Court until the ECJ rules whether the law undermines the independence of the judiciary.

Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told a regular news briefing that the EU executive had asked for the suspension of the early retirement of the judges of Poland’s Supreme Court, foreseen by the new law, as well as the appointment of new judges in their place. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)