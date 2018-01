WARSAW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda dismissed several top government ministers on Tuesday, as Warsaw tries to improve relations with the European Union damaged by Brussels accusations that it is subverting rule of law standards.

Duda dismissed Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz, Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski, Environment Minister Jan Szyszko as well as health and digitalisation ministers, among others. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Lidia Kelly)