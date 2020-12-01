Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Securing a COVID-19 vaccine for Europe will be top priority for Portugal's EU presidency, PM says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Securing a coronavirus vaccine for all European countries will be a top priority for Portugal when it takes over the presidency of the European Union next January, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

“We must guarantee we have a vaccine available which is effective in stopping COVID and which permits us to reach on the same day all countries of Europe,” Costa said at a news conference with European Council President Charles Michel. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Nathan Allen)

