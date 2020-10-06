Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology

EU's top court says governments can't have unchecked access to phone and internet users' data

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - National government and their spying agencies cannot have unchecked access to phone and internet users’ data, the European Union’s top court said on Tuesday.

In a much-awaited court ruling, the court said that the general and indiscriminate retention of such data can only be allowed when governments face a “serious threat to national security”.

In this kind of situation, the full access to phone and internet users’ data should be limited to a period that is “strictly necessary”, it said.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up