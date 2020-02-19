EU approves deal for Telefonica stake in Prosegur's alarm business in Spain

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had approved Telefonica’s purchase of a 50% stake in Prosegur’s alarm business in Spain, saying it raised no competition issues.

“Under the proposed acquisition, Telefonica will acquire half of the shares of Prosegur Alarmas from Prosegur, which leads to joint control over Prosegur Alarmas by Telefonica and Prosegur,” the Commission said.

“The Commission concluded that the transaction would raise no competition concerns in the European Economic Area,” it said in a statement.