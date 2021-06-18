JPMmorgan, Citibank, six others cleared for next bond sale - EU Commission source

Slideshow ( 2 images )

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Nomura, Unicredit, Credit Agricole, JPMorgan, Citibank, Barclays, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank can take part in the next syndicated debt sale backing the European Commission’s up to 800-billion-euro ($950.7 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund, a Commission source said on Friday.

The EU executive is still assessing the other two banks banned from bond sale, the source said.