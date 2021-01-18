EU exploring 7-yr, 30-yr bonds for SURE issuance-sources

AMSTERDAM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The European Union is sounding out investors to issue seven- and 30-year bonds for its first debt issuance of the year backing the SURE unemployment scheme, three market sources told Reuters on Monday.

The EU last week sent out a request for proposals, which issuers send out to investment banks signalling their intention to bring a deal to the market, Refinitiv capital markets news service IFR reported.

Spokespeople for the European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao)