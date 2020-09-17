FACTBOX-How much in EU recovery grants each country will get

BRUSSELS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - European Union countries are to get billions of euros in grants and cheap loans over the next three years to help them kick-start their economies after the pandemic-induced recession. Below are the amounts of grants each EU country would get from the Recovery and Resistance Facility - the biggest part of the recovery package according to European Commission calculations. Recovery and Resilience Facility – grants EUR billion 70% allocation p.m. 30% 2018 prices allocation - illustrative* (2021-2022 commitment) (2023 commitment) Austria 2.082 913 Belgium 3.402 1.746 Bulgaria 4.326 1.655 Croatia 4.322 1.628 Cyprus 764 204 Czechia 3.301 3.444 Denmark 1.216 338 Estonia 709 308 Finland 1.550 782 France 22.699 14.695 Germany 15.203 7.514 Greece 12.612 3.631 Hungary 4.330 1.927 Ireland 853 420 Italy 44.724 20.732 Latvia 1.531 342 Lithuania 1.952 480 Luxembourg 72 21 Malta 160 44 Netherlands 3.667 1.905 Poland 18.917 4.143 Portugal 9.107 4.066 Romania 9.529 4.271 Slovenia 1.195 363 Slovakia 4.333 1.502 Spain 43.480 15.688 Sweden 2.716 985 EU27 218.750 93.750 *30% allocation based on summer 2020 economic forecast (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)