Bonds News

FACTBOX-How much in EU recovery grants each country will get

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - European Union countries are
to get billions of euros in grants and cheap loans over the next
three years to help them kick-start their economies after the
pandemic-induced recession.
    Below are the amounts of grants each EU country would get
from the Recovery and Resistance Facility - the biggest part of
the recovery package according to European Commission
calculations.

 Recovery and Resilience Facility – grants                      
                                                                
     EUR billion           70% allocation          p.m. 30%
     2018 prices                                 allocation -
                                                 illustrative*
                                                       
                       (2021-2022 commitment)  (2023 commitment)
 Austria                                2.082                913
 Belgium                                3.402              1.746
 Bulgaria                               4.326              1.655
 Croatia                                4.322              1.628
 Cyprus                                   764                204
 Czechia                                3.301              3.444
 Denmark                                1.216                338
 Estonia                                  709                308
 Finland                                1.550                782
 France                                22.699             14.695
 Germany                               15.203              7.514
 Greece                                12.612              3.631
 Hungary                                4.330              1.927
 Ireland                                  853                420
 Italy                                 44.724             20.732
 Latvia                                 1.531                342
 Lithuania                              1.952                480
 Luxembourg                                72                 21
 Malta                                    160                 44
 Netherlands                            3.667              1.905
 Poland                                18.917              4.143
 Portugal                               9.107              4.066
 Romania                                9.529              4.271
 Slovenia                               1.195                363
 Slovakia                               4.333              1.502
 Spain                                 43.480             15.688
 Sweden                                 2.716                985
 EU27                                 218.750             93.750
                                                                
 *30% allocation based on summer 2020 economic forecast
    

 (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
