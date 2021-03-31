UPDATE 1-Greek PM Mitsotakis pledges new start from EU Recovery Fund

(Adds details on COVID cases, opposition comment)

ATHENS, March 31 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged on Wednesday a new start for Greece, using the European Union Recovery Fund to finance a 32 billion-euro investment plan to boost jobs and growth as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still recovering from a decade-long debt crisis, Greece has been plunged back into deep recession by the pandemic, and its hopes of a boost from the vital summer tourist season have suffered a blow from rising infections across Europe.

Using its share of a multi-billion-euro recovery package agreed by EU leaders last year, Athens is to get 19.4 billion euros in grants and 12.7 billion euros in cheap loans in coming years, equal to about 16% of its gross domestic product.

“The funds of the EU Recovery Fund were won not to be spent but to be invested,” Mitsotakis said. “Greece 2.0 will be the new version of the country in the coming era.”

Most of the funds will be used to boost green energy, digitalisation, health and education, expecting to add up to seven percentage points to Greek GDP over six years, on top of the natural growth rate of the economy, and create 200,000 jobs.

The plan, which needs parliamentary approval, must still go to Brussels for formal clearance, with the first tranche expected to be released in August,

Mitsotakis’ centre-right government is facing increased pressure over its handling of the pandemic.

After faring better than many European countries in the first wave last year, infections are on the rise, hitting record levels this week despite five months of lockdown and some progress with vaccinations. Hospitals are under great strain.

"Government measures have not had the results they were supposed to have," Alexis Tsipras, leader of the leftwing opposition party Syriza, said in a teleconference with restaurant and cafe industry representatives.