WARSAW, May 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s lower house of parliament voted in favour of legislation essential to the European Union’s COVID-19 recovery fund on Tuesday, bringing the bloc closer to implementing the plan despite deep divisions on the issue in the ruling coalition.

The legislation was passed with 290 votes in favour, 33 votes against and 133 abstentions. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Alicja Ptak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)