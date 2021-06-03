Recylex loses court fight against EU cartel fine

BRUSSELS, June 3 (Reuters) - French recycling group Recylex on Thursday lost its appeal against a 26.7 million euro ($32.5 million) EU cartel fine after Europe’s top court upheld the sanction imposed four years ago.

The European Commission had previously ruled that Recylex, Ecobat Technologies, Belgium’s Campine and Johnson Controls had colluded to maximise profits made from recycling scrap batteries.

Ecobat’s fine was the biggest at 32.7 million euros while Johnson Controls escaped a fine because it had drawn the cartel to the EU watchdog’s attention.

The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice’s decision on Thursday to uphold the EU ruling is final and cannot be appealed. ($1 = 0.8204 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman)