Merkel backs CDU leader's position on Europe

BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday backed the leader of her Christian Democrats (CDU), who at the weekend welcomed some of French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposals for Europe but expressed reservations about his more ambitions reform plans.

“I think it is very good that the leader of the CDU has made the positions of the CDU clear before the European election,” Merkel said of comments by CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is in pole position to succeed the chancellor.

“I think it is important for the CDU to make clear where it thinks we are headed,” Merkel added. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)