Berlin: CDU leader's ideas on EU are consistent with Merkel's views

BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - It is good and important that the leader of Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU) put forward her party’s ideas on Europe and they are consistent with those of Chancellor Angela Merkel, a government spokesman said on Monday.

At the weekend, CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer offered some overlap with French President Emmanuel Macron’s vision for Europe, while also warning against too much centralisation.

“They are in accordance with the chancellor’s thoughts,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said of Kramp-Karrenbauer’s suggestions during a regular news conference.