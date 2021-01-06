EU watchdog reviews funds sector costs on customers

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog launched a review on Wednesday to check if customers in the bloc’s 10.8 trillion euro investment funds sector are being overcharged.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said its joint review with national regulators in the EU27 will assess the compliance of funds with the “obligation of not charging investors with undue costs”. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)