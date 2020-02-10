EU okays 53 mln euro Romanian aid for electric cars charging stations

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators approved on Monday a 53-million-euro ($58 million) Romanian plan to set up charging stations for low emission vehicles, saying the project will help reduce carbon emission without breaching the bloc’s state aid rules.

The scheme, to run from 2020 to 2025, aims to set up a network of recharging stations throughout Romania, with beneficiaries selected through a tender.

“The measure will encourage a significant uptake of low-emissions vehicles, thus making a major contribution towards the reduction of CO2 and pollutant emissions, in line with the EU’s climate and environmental objectives and the goals set by the European Green Deal,” the European Commission said in a statement.