Romania's 190 mln euro restructuring aid for Tarom airline under EU scrutiny

July 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission has opened an investigation into Romania’s 190 million euro support measures in favour of Tarom airline, according to a statement published on Monday.

The Commission said it would look into whether the restructuring package for the state-owned flag carrier was in line with EU rules on state aid to companies in difficulty.

Romania plans to reduce costs and renew Tarom’s ageing fleet by means of a capital injection, a direct subsidy and a debt write-off, the Commission said, adding the carrier had been experiencing financial difficulties for years. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Alison Williams)