EU extends economic sanctions on Russia for another six months

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters, where Brexit talks are taking place, in Brussels, Belgium, December 13, 2020 REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union prolonged on Thursday its economic sanctions on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, the bloc’s council of governments said in a statement.

The EU hit Russia’s energy, financial and arms sectors over Moscow’s role in the conflict in Ukraine, and prolonged them repeatedly as the Kremlin vows not to return the Crimea peninsula to Kyiv and a frozen conflict has taken hold in Ukraine’s east.

The sanctions will be formally prolonged until July 31, 2021, with leaders considering the next rollover in June.