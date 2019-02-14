Saudi cbank governor sees no impact from EU decision - Al-Arabiya TV

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Central Bank Governor Ahmed al-Kholifey said he did not expect the European Union’s decision to add his country to a list of “high risk” countries to have any impact for now, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Thursday.

The EU added Saudi Arabia, Panama and four U.S. territories on Wednesday to a blacklist of nations seen as posing a threat to the bloc because of lax controls against terrorism financing and money laundering. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif Editing by Gareth Jones)