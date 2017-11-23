FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia to meet EU competition chief to discuss NLB sale
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2017 / 2:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Slovenia to meet EU competition chief to discuss NLB sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Slovenian Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman will meet EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on November 29 to discuss the sale of Slovenia’s largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Slovenia’s finance ministry said.

Slovenia had agreed to sell at least 50 percent of the state-owned bank by the end of this year as a condition for the Commission’s approval of state aid to the bank during a crisis in 2013.

But the government abandoned the sale process in June because the suggested price, which valued the bank at 1.1 billion euros ($1.30 billion), was too low.

The Commission last month rejected a proposal from Slovenia to delay the sale by up to three years.

Slovenia is now proposing that NLB pays about 365 million euros into a fund focused on funding small and medium sized businesses in exchange for being allowed to stay in state hands.

The Commission has not yet said whether that proposal would be acceptable. The Commission spokesman confirmed the meeting to Reuters but said: “We have no further comment at this stage.”

$1 = 0.8439 euros Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.