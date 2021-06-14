Spain to receive 19 bln euros from EU recovery funds this year, source says

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - Spain is due to receive 19 billion euros ($23 billion) from the European Union’s COVID-19 recovery package this year, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, confirming a report in El Pais newspaper.

Spain would receive 9 billion euros in June, as an early payment, and the EU would disburse a second tranche of 10 billion euros by the end of the year.

The Spanish government had originally envisaged an investment of 27 billion euros from the EU recovery funds in the 2021 budget, but delays in the approval of the plan have shifted part of the money to next year.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be in Madrid on Wednesday to announce the official approval of the plan and details of the disbursements.

In total, Spain has been allocated 70 billion euros in the form of grants to invest until 2023, but projects can be implemented until 2027.

Spain is one of the main beneficiaries of the scheme agreed upon by the 27 member states last year as it is due to receive an overall 140 billion euros, including loans. ($1 = 0.8253 euro) (Reporting by Belén Carreño and Inti Landauro in Madrid Editing by Andrei Khalip and Matthew Lewis)