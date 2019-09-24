EU court upholds EU order to Fiat to pay Luxembourg back taxes

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Europe’s second-highest court on Tuesday backed an EU order to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to pay up to 30 million euros ($32.9 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg, as part of a crackdown against illegal tax breaks given to multinationals.

Luxembourg had also challenged the European Commission order.

The cases are T-755/15 Luxembourg v Commission and T-759/15 Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe v Commission. ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)