EU hits Turkish steel with provisional tariffs

BRUSSELS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The European Union will impose tariffs on hot-rolled iron and steel products from Turkey from Friday on the basis of an ongoing investigation into complaints that Turkish exporters are selling at excessively low prices.

The tariffs of between 5.9 and 7.6% will apply to Turkish steelmakers including Eregli Demir, the EU official journal said on Thursday. They will apply for six months, by which point the investigation should have concluded.

The investigation, launched in May, follows a complaint from European steelmakers association Eurofer.