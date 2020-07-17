Czech PM says EU no closer to deal on economic recovery from COVID

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday that views remained widely different among EU leaders after hours of talks on Friday on a plan to inject hundreds and billions of euros to restart growth in Europe hit by coronavirus pandemic.

Babis also said he did not feel the 27 EU heads were getting closer to a deal and that there was no agreement on the size of a new fund proposed at 750 billion euros to help economic revival. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)