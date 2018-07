LINZ, Austria, July 5 (Reuters) - Efforts to reform the European Union should not be aimed at giving governments room to borrow more, Germany’s central banker said on Thursday.

“Given the burden of government debt in the euro area, the creation of additional possibilities for borrowing is precisely what we should not be aiming for,” Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told a conference in Austria. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa Editing by Alison Williams)