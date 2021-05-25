European Commission planning emissions trading for buildings, transport, von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for the second day of a face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, Belgium May 25, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission plans to propose an emissions trading system for the buildings and road transport sectors, with compensation to shield low-income communities from the costs, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

“The idea is to have, complimentary, the introduction of an own, separate emission trading system at a very low scale at the beginning. Immediately coupled with a clear social compensation structure,” von der Leyen said, speaking after a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

The proposal will form part of a broader package of climate policies the Commission will publish in July. The EU currently applies emissions trading to power plants, factories and airlines running flights within Europe.