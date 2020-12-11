FACTBOX-Europe's plan to make deeper emissions cuts this decade

BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - After months of political wrangling, European Union countries agreed on Friday to cut their net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels.

The new goal, which needs approval from the European Parliament, will replace a previous plan to cut emissions by 40% this decade. The upgrade will require every economic sector to become greener, faster.

The EU’s executive Commission will unleash policy proposals next year to deliver a 55% emissions cut. In September, it laid out the main changes needed. They are as follows.

ENERGY

Europe’s fossil fuel use would plummet. By 2030, EU coal consumption would drop by 70% from 2015 levels, oil by 30% and gas by 25%.

Meanwhile, renewables’ share of EU power production would more than double from today’s 32%.

These changes would save 100 billion euros ($121.5 billion) in energy imports over 2021-2030, the Commission says, boosting EU energy security.

Europe would also use less energy, which could be done by renovating the 75% of EU buildings that are energy-inefficient. By 2030, the Commission wants to more than double the EU’s annual rate of energy-related building renovations, which is currently 1%.

TRANSPORT

The Commission will propose tighter CO2 emissions standards for cars. Road transport could be added to the EU carbon market, to hurry the shift to zero-emissions vehicles.

Aviation and shipping must also step up their climate efforts. The Commission wants to add intra-EU maritime transport to the EU carbon market, and give fewer free carbon permits to airlines.

It will also examine EU tax exemptions for fossil fuels, to push planes and ships towards low-carbon options.

INDUSTRY

Heavy industry must overcome technological barriers and conduct large-scale tests, including of low-carbon hydrogen and carbon capture equipment before 2030.

Factories could face higher carbon costs, as the Commission will further assess the amount of free pollution permits they receive in the carbon market.

A border adjustment mechanism would aim to prevent cheaper higher-carbon products made elsewhere from flooding the EU market.

FARMING AND FORESTS

Forestry and land will be counted towards the EU’s new 2030 climate target. The sector absorbs more CO2 than it emits, meaning it could offset emissions from other sectors.

Sustainable forest management and restoration of wetlands could help natural carbon sinks absorb 300 million tonnes of emissions by 2030, up from roughly 260 million tonnes in 2018.

A new EU certification system will encourage farmers to store carbon on their land, while a “strong decrease” in consumption of animal products could cut 30 million tonnes of emissions by 2030. ($1 = 0.8229 euros) (Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Barbara Lewis)